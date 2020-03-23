Emergency relief fund launched by The Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley

The Eau Claire Community Foundation (ECCF) and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley (UWGCV) established the Quick Response Community Fund at ECCF to rapidly deploy financial resources to Eau Claire area nonprofits that serve community members disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and its economic consequences.

“This fund is designed to give added support to those organizations experiencing additional stresses on their services due to increased demand, changes in service delivery, reduced volunteer assistance, and increased staffing needs. These are the organizations on the front lines of caring for vulnerable populations and providing a safety net for individuals impacted by the loss of jobs and benefits or the closure of institutions,” said Jan Porath, Executive Director of United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

ECCF and UWGCV are also collaborating with Marshfield Clinic Health System and other area foundations. They are in constant communication with the Community Foundation of Dunn County and the Community Foundation of Chippewa County in their efforts to support their areas’ nonprofits.

“This collaboration in support of local nonprofits is funded by the generosity of the people of our community,” explained Sue Bornick, Executive Director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation. “We also encourage donors to connect with nonprofits that are important to them and find out what help they might need to weather the crisis. Now is the time to come together and look out for the most vulnerable among us.”

Funds will be granted on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.

Approximately $85,000 has been raised so far. Holders of Donor Advised Funds at ECCF have contributed much of that funding, but donations from community members are encouraged. ECCF will cover administrative fees, so 100% of donations will support local nonprofits.