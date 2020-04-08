Emergency rooms adjust to Safer at Home

The emergency room at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is a little quieter because of the Safer at Home order.

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals emergency services director Robin Schultz says, “We’ve been seeing our normal emergency department type patients although fewer of them during this time.”

However, Schultz wants to make sure that people experiencing emergencies are still coming in to be treated.

“My only fear is that those that are truly experiencing that emergency is that they may be blowing off their symptoms and not coming in, we haven’t seen a lot of the chest pain type of patients that we normally see, we just want to make sure those people are calling their doctors or coming in if they have an emergency,” she says.

Schultz says things like allergic reactions, chest pains, suspected strokes, inhalations and ingestions, difficulty breathing, and accidents resulting in trauma are good reasons to go to the emergency room.

For less crucial things like eye irritation and common cold symptoms, she says to call your doctor first.

The emergency room is the only entrance for the hospital, and people are being screened for symptoms of anything that might produce respiratory droplets. Those people will be given a mask.

“They should be wearing a mask. One of the cloth masks that folks are making and donating are perfectly appropriate at this time,” she says.

Schultz wants to make sure that people are getting the care they need, even if they are safer at home.

“Don’t hesitate to ask questions. If you have a question, call your provider and ask. We are all here to help you.”

