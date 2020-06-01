Emily Berge announces candidacy for 68th Assembly District

Emily Berge has announced her campaign for the 68th Assembly District which includes the Northside of Eau Claire, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Lafayette, Fall Creek, Augusta, Osseo, Greenwood, Owen, Boyd, Thorp, and Stanley.

“I am running for State Assembly as a mental health professional, business owner, community advocate, local elected official, and parent. At my core, I am an independent thinker, solution focused, and an authentic leader. You can count on me to bring these qualities when representing the people in the heart of Wisconsin,” said Berge.

Berge has served on the Eau Claire City Council since 2018.

The seat is currently held by Republican Jesse James of Altoona.