Employee shoots would-be robber in the face with his own gun, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK/CNN) - A 19-year-old who tried to rob a fireworks stand ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun.

It happened in Harris County, Texas around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the teen walked up to the stand and started demanding money. When an employee brought out the cash, the would-be robber put his gun down on the counter so he could pick up the money.

Another employee grabbed the gun and shot the guy in the face.

Police have not named the suspect. He was taken to the hospital and it is unclear if he is expected to survive.

