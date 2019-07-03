Employees evacuated after chemical release at La Crosse business

MEDIA RELEASE:

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched for a fire alarm with pull station activation at Great Lakes Cheese on Enterprise Avenue in La Crosse.

First arriving crews found employees evacuating the building.

It was reported that a chemical release had occurred after two incompatible chemicals were mixed.

One employee was reported missing in the area where the incident had occurred inside the production area.

Fire Crews made entry to search for the missing employee who was located inside and brought to a safe area.

Tri-State ambulance evaluated two individuals on scene who reported symptoms associated with the chemical released.

No persons were transported to hospitals.

Hazmat team members made entry to investigate the release and found no active chemical reaction or chemical related problem.

An employee may have mixed the wrong chemicals during a routine maintenance and cleaning procedure.

Fire department personnel consulted with production managers to safely manage remaining cleaning chemicals that were involved in the incident.

No other injuries or damage was reported or found.