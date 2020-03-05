Empty Bowls benefits Feed My People

The 20th annual Empty Bowls event was held today at Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Thousands of people came out to enjoy locally made soup, bread, and desserts and collect donated bowls made by local artists.

“It’s phenomenal and the support of the community year after year is heartwarming,” says Emily Moore, Executive Director of Feed My People.

Organizers say the mission of Feed My People is to strengthen lives by providing food to the needy in west central Wisconsin. Tons of local artists donated their handcrafted pottery, woodworking, and sculptures.

“I think we have 3,000 bowls, 500 of them were made by Woodturners’ group in town, some bowls are made by students, others by local artists, and others by hobbyists,” says Moore.

Attendees say they are excited to help the local cause.

“I keep coming to [Empty Bowls] because it goes to a great organization, you know, keeping Feed My People local and what they do is such a great cause,” says Lindsey Hendrickson. “It’s also fun to come out and see the different artists and different bowls and have a great lunch.”

Not only are there plenty of newcomers, but some people come out every year.

“There’s a lot of regulars, people who tell us they have these lovely bowl collections, one from every year but then each year there are new people as well,” says Moore.

“It’s nice to see so many people and this is the 4th year in a row I’ve come out and I’ve never had to park so far I had to park over in Action City, so just a great turnout and it’s still early in the day,” says Hendrickson.

