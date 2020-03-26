Energy-saving tips while you're at home

Xcel Energy has some easy-to-implement tips for all of us to save on our energy bills while we shift to a home-bound way of life.

1. Heating

When it comes to heating your home, put those cozy blankets to use! While it's still a bit chilly, keep your thermostat at a moderate temperature and snuggle up with some layers. You can save 1% off of your total heating bill for every degree you set your thermostat back.

Get going on that spring cleaning and vacuum out vent covers and dust the radiator fins. That will lead to more efficient heating.

And if you have a ceiling fan, run it clockwise to push warm air down from the ceiling.

Lighting:

Use those Energy Star LED bulbs! They use 70-90% less energy.

Always turn off the lights when you're leaving a room, even if you're only going to be gone for a minute or two. Get the kids into that habit too!

Cooking:

You don't have to feel so bad about making those microwave meals! The microwave uses up to 80% less energy than the oven.

If you do use the oven, turn it off 10 minutes before you're done cooking. The oven retains the temperature.

Cooking with small pans uses less energy on the stove and of course using the lids will heat up food faster, saving energy.

Obviously you're golden if you're grilling! Get outside and cook for the family in the fresh air.

Electronics:

If you're not using them, unplug them. They're still using energy even if they're not on. It's easiest to use a power strip and just press that power off button when they're not in use.

