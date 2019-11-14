Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin Holds Harvest Gala

The Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin held its signature fundraiser Thursday night, the Harvest Gala at the Florian Gardens.

The guest speaker, Sally Schaeffer, the mother of three from Milwaukee, is the Senior Director of the SUDEP Institute with the Epilepsy Foundation. SUDEP is Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.

Sally shared her story of losing her 7-year old daughter Lydia to epilepsy on Mother's Day in 2014. Since then Schaeffer has dedicated her life to bringing awareness to SUDEP, including teaming up with the parents of Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel actor who died suddenly in July from SUDEP.

Schaeffer says, "And I reached out to them soon after because we do support the bereaved with the Epilepsy Foundation, SUDEP Institute and told them that I was there for them and how could l help them.

Eventually led to this partnership with them we have together of KNOW SUDEP NOW so we can eradicate it and know about it. Know about it to eradicate it. This nationwide, worldwide initiative to bring awareness and education to it, to support research to end SUDEP."