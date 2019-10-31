Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin will hold Harvest Gala dinner

The Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin will hold their Harvest Gala dinner and silent auction two weeks from Thursday.

The event will be held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire on November 14.

Project Manager Alicia Thompson says proceeds will help the epilepsy foundation achieve their mission to ensure people with epilepsy have the tools and assistance to overcome challenges associated with seizures.

"Some of those programs include community education, so going into schools and teaching seizure first aid, go around to other businesses as well. We have fun support group outings, we do client services, the proceeds go to a really great cause so people that are affected here, especially here in western Wisconsin roughly 14,000 people yearly, it's going to help people so they can live independently and successfully as possible,”

Tickets are available for the Harvest Gala until November 4.

Auction items include: Washington-Green Bay tickets at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8 and Packers-Vikings tickets at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, Dec 23.

