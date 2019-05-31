Erickson Parks gets major renovation

Erickson Park Project chair Ron Bakken, said the new space will allow outdoor opportunities to those with mobility issues

"There is a need in our community for more accessible outdoor recreation."

With countless rivers and trails in Wisconsin, there are many options for enjoying the outdoors. Unfortunately, people with disabilities have few accessible options in the Chippewa Valley. That was until Chippewa Falls decided to turn a forgotten gift of land, into a hidden gem.

Gene Erickson gave Chippewa Falls 15 acres as a gift in 1960. The park was used primarily as a swimming hole by locals. Now, it is a place for the community to enjoy the outdoors together.

"We have a very large fishing facility that is handicap accessible; we have a nice park pavilion setting, trails going below the dam and a bridge connecting Erickson Park and Irving Park, so there will be a lot of crossover between the parks,” Bakken said.

Six years ago, Chippewa Falls Rod & Gun Club, Chippewa Falls YMCA and The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held the first 'learn to fish' event in Chippewa Falls. The event is held every year on the first Saturday in June. Bakken said the event was a hit, with one glaring issue.

"The only thing it didn't have was good fishing. The fishing there was just terrible."

Bakken and members of the community wanted to continue the event, but allow everyone to be able to attend, regardless of mobility issues. They decided on renovating Erickson Park.

" Where can people in the community go to have good parking, easy access, a larger fishing facility and catch a fish once in a while. We concluded that there wasn't really anywhere."

The Erickson Park Project committee applied for the Land & Water Conservation Fund through The National Parks Service and was awarded $852,000, the largest award in Wisconsin history for the grant.

"It’s not just a fishing facility. It's not just a picnic area. It connects to all parts of the community. The connections to the greater community are what allowed us to score so well on our grant applications. "

The 2.2 million dollar project has been under construction for over two years, but Bakken said the park should open to the public soon.

