Escaped prisoner caught in Chippewa Falls

On Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, at about 1:14pm, the Chippewa County Communications Center received a call from the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, located 2909 E. Park Ave. in the City of Chippewa Falls, that an inmate had escaped and was last seen running south and east away from the prison.

It was later reported the prisoner was seen getting into a black Toyota and was driving toward 50th Ave. at 160th St. Shortly after, a deputy observed the suspect vehicle as it traveled east on STH 29.

The deputy attempted to stop on the Toyota but it continued east on STH 29 and increased its speed. Several other deputies converged on the area. The Toyota eventually slowed and came to a stop near mile marker 89.

The driver of the Toyota was found to be the escaped prisoner and he was taken into custody without incident. The Toyota was later reported to stolen by the owner.