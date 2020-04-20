Ettrick man severely burned trying to put out grass fire

An Ettrick man suffers severe burns while trying to put out a grass fire.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a burning pile of garbage is suspected to have caused the grass fire in the 22 thousand block of Emery Rd in Ettrick.

Deputies say an 80-year-old man was attempting to put the grass fire out when he was hurt.

He was airlifted to a burn unit for treatment for severe burns. His name isn't being released.