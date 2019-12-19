Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go

In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Updated: Thu 8:12 PM, Dec 19, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Christianity Today, a major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham says President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

The magazine’s editorial, written by editor-in-chief Mark Galli Thursday, envisions a message to those evangelical Christians who have remained stalwart Trump backers “in spite of his blackened moral record.”

“Remember who you are and whom you serve,” Galli’s editorial states.

The editorial takes no position about whether Trump should be removed from office through a Senate conviction or a defeat at the ballot box next year, calling that a matter of “prudential judgment.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
