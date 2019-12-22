Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates

In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Updated: Sun 5:15 PM, Dec 22, 2019

(AP) - As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine’s call to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals are closing ranks further around Trump.

In a letter Sunday to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the group of evangelicals say the anti-Trump editorial is a dig at their characters as well as the president’s.

Among the signatories of the letter are George Wood, chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship; Rev. Tim Hill of the Church of God; former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee; and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
