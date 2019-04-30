Event changes the way students entering military are recognized

As the school year draws to an end, many students are getting ready to head to college or find new jobs, while others are preparing to serve their country.

For high school graduates, the end of the school year is a time to celebrate. Some students are praised for their academic excellence, others, for their commitment to a team.

But, just last year Lesa and Scott Cramers’ son, Ryan, who joined the Air Force Academy, noticed his peers heading off to serve ended the year, quietly.

“It really bothered him that this kid here who could be in the sand right now in Afghanistan or Iraq, he got no recognition,” says Scott. “These people are raising their right hand; they're signing that check for America that they're willing to lay it out on the line.”

So Scott who is a Navy veteran, and his wife, Lesa set out to make a change by hosting the inaugural “High School to Heroes” banquet.

“We as a community are showing our thanks, our appreciation and our support of these young people who are making that very mature choice,” says Lesa.

One students who made that choice is Fall Creek senior Sophie Kuehn, who is following in her dad's footsteps by joining the Air Force Academy.

“I just like the idea of being able to help people over a wide range instead of just locally, but having a global influence,” says Kuehn.

“It’s been fulfilling seeing them with the level of motivation to succeed and to make their country proud and make their families proud,” says Aaron Schmidt, a U.S. Army Recruiter in Eau Claire.

Tuesday night also proved a chance for families in the same boat to connect, “It's nice to see that we can bring our experience to other parents that have to say goodbye now too,” says Scott.

It was also an opportunity to share how the military can truly serve community as whole.

“A lot of kids and families don't even know that the military is one option for them,” says Lesa.

“And i think this is the first step in doing that, to show that the military isn't just a stepping stone and it's not just a last resort for students success,” adds Schmidt.