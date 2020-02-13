Events move venues after fire at The Metro

Since Monday night's fire at "The Metro" in downtown Eau Claire, several events scheduled for the events center have had to find a new site.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue estimates the fire caused about $150,000 of damage ... And the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Two events were scheduled for The Metro Saturday. One of them was a benefit for local musician Bentley harder.

The fire forced organizers of the fundraiser to work at trying to still hold the event this weekend.

Anastasia Vishnevsky, Manifest Music & Fundraiser Organizer says, "We scrambled and began thinking of other venues that might be available in Eau Claire that would offer the same space, because there's a lot of bands that are going to play and a lot of people, we hope, are going to come."

"it was crazy. It was a lot of running around and a lot of sleepless nights, but we had faith that it would come together."

The BENefit for Bentley and Judy harder is still set for Saturday, but will now be at the Labor Temple Lounge/Brick House Pub in Eau Claire.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The Soul Food Dinner put on by the Black Male Empowerment and Power of Perception has been moved from The Metro to the Forage. The event will be Sunday, Feb. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets will be $20 to the public and $12 for students.

Pat McCurdy’s Valentine’s Day show has been moved from The Metro to The Plus on Barstow Street.

