Governor Evers is coming to Eau Claire Tuesday evening and he wants to hear from you.

Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes are continuing their Statewide Budget Listening Tour. The pair will be at CVTC's Business Education Center to discuss any questions and concerns over the proposed state budget.

The session begins at 5, but doors will open at 4:15. The event is free, but space is limited and you are asked to RSVP.

You can do that here: GovPress@wisconsin.gov