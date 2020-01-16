Evers appoints White to Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Milwaukee County Chief Judge Maxine White to the state appeals court.

She will be the first African American woman to serve at that level. Evers on Thursday called her a "passionate, dedicated jurist who is committed to ensuring that all people - regardless of background - are treated fairly in our courts."

The 68-year-old White has been a judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court since 1992 when she was appointed by Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.

For seven years prior to that she was an assistant U.S. attorney in Milwaukee.