Evers appoints state Rep. Chris Taylor to circuit court

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, to the Dane County Circuit Court. She will replace Judge Jill Karofsky who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August.

Wisconsin's Democratic governor announced the appointment on Thursday. Taylor is one of the most liberal members of the Assembly, where she's served since 2011. She announced in March that she was not running again for a seat in the Legislature. Taylor did not comment at the time about her reasons for leaving.

Taylor will join the circuit court on August 1, when Karofksy departs for the Supreme Court.

