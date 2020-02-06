Evers calls for $250 million spending on K-12 schools

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling for the Republican-controlled Legislature to spend $250 million of a state budget surplus on public schools, more than half of which would go toward lowering property taxes.

The proposal unveiled Thursday met with immediate opposition from Republican leaders, who want to cut taxes, not spend more on schools.

Evers surrounded himself with teachers, school board members, superintendents, Democratic lawmakers and others to call a special session to take up the plan.

Evers said Republicans can cut taxes and spend more on schools. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Evers just wants to score political points.