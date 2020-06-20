Evers calls for changes as Wisconsin marks Juneteenth

Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to pass a package of criminal justice reforms as the state celebrates Juneteenth. However, the Democratic governor hasn't ordered a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up the proposals. Assembly Democrats and the Black Legislative Caucus have requested a special session. Evers has the power to call one, as do Republican lawmakers. The call for reforms come Friday as Wisconsin observes the Juneteenth holiday with marches, calls for action, the raising of flags and virtual discussions moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.