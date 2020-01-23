Evers confident Legislature will act swiftly on rural bills

Gov. Tony Evers is confident that the Republican-controlled Legislature will quickly approve an $8.5 million package of bills designed to help rural Wisconsin in the face of a crisis that's caused the loss of one-third of the state's dairy farms since 2011.

The Democratic governor on Thursday also dismissed criticism from Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos that the proposals show he has ignored rural Wisconsin before now. Evers calls that criticism "baloney."

He says Republicans and Democrats need to work together for the farmers. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he is "all ears" on the plan.

