Evers defends decision to deploy National Guard

Gov. Tony Evers is defending his decision to deploy the Wisconsin National Guard to help police in Madison and Milwaukee control protests over George Floyd's death.

Evers, a Democrat, told reporters during a conference call Thursday that he deployed Guard members to protect property in Madison, including the state Capitol, and utilities in Milwaukee.

He said if the soldiers intervened in the protests they did so at the direction of local authorities. He stressed that most protesters have been peaceful and encouraged people to exercise their free speech rights.

