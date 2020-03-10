Evers holds flooding conversations in Trempealeau County

Gov. Evers heard the concerns of people there and his plan to help ease flooding.

After major flooding last year, Evers visited Arcadia and the Town of Dodge in Trempealeau County. But it was not the first time the two communities experienced a major flood. Tuesday, Evers was back in Trempealeau County, outlining six new pieces of legislation that he hopes will help give municipalities the tools to mitigate future flooding.

Mike Grulkowski and his wife Vicky own a farm five miles outside of Arcadia.

“I’ve was born and raised on the farm, we've been there 63 years,” Mike said. “The river has changed.”

“In May of 2017, we had the biggest flood we've ever had, that damage on our property,” Vicky said. “The river took out about 135 feet of the river bank and created, almost like a second channel to the river that was almost wider than the river ran.”

The Grulkowski were just one of the families who met with Evers to address their concerns with flooding in the area. Evers has introduced legislation that addresses flooding, by investing money into prevention, recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“I realized that as I toured the state last year on flooding, whether it was in Fond du Lac or here in Trempealeau county and elsewhere frankly, is we need to look at it comprehensively and we haven't been able to do that,” Evers said. “These bills I think will help.”

“It seems like he is interested in getting some programs back out there that might work for us. There was a section on the number of programs that we saw that was for agriculture,” Vicky said.

That flood in 2017 destroyed 15 acres of cornfield on the Grulkowski’ farm, which Vicky said her sons will soon be taking over.

“You want what is best for your family. When you've farmed you whole life, you want what is best or your kids, for them to be successful.”

Losing those 15 acres could mean financial hardships for her sons.

“For the boys, just starting out farming, 15 acres of corn or beans can be quite a bit less of income to your farm,” she said. “Farming doesn’t have the biggest income right now.”

Vicky said ever since that flood, the problem keeps getting worse.

“It comes in earlier, lasts longer and has more impact,” she said. “We’ve had some heavy rains a few years back, but it didn’t leave the residue that it is leaving now.”

Evers says the legislation, along with an Army Corps of Engineers study, is a long term plan to keep the water out.

“I'm not sure what we can mitigate now, I think there will be money that is available that would Arcadia and other townships to maybe beef up some bridges, roads and culverts so that, that stuff doesn't wash away,” Evers said. “I think at the end of the day there will be no regrets if we spend this spring and next summer doing the studies we need to do, get mitigation money out the door and prevent some of this stuff from happening.”

“Every year I promise my sons I’ll try to be a little more optimistic,” Vicky said. “We are in the minority of population, but the majority of land.”

In the past, state and local communities would share the financial burden evenly. Under this new legislation, Evers said 75% of the burden would go to the state and 25% would go to the local communities.

For more information on the six pieces of legislation Evers proposed, click here.