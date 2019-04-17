Evers says 13,000 Foxconn jobs is 'unrealistic'

Gov. Tony Evers says it's "unrealistic" to think that Foxconn Technology Group will employ 13,000 people in Wisconsin, given that the size of its planned manufacturing facility has been reduced.

Evers told reporters Wednesday that the state was working with Foxconn to look at revising the original contract given the changes to the project. He says changes are being looked at because the current contract "deals with a situation that no longer exists."

Foxconn has insisted it will employ 13,000 people and invest $10 billion in Wisconsin, even as the project has scaled back in size.

Also, Evers says he doesn't think the company's plans will change because its chairman and CEO Terry Gou says he plans to run for president of Taiwan.

