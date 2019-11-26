Evers signs bill making Wisconsin hemp program permanent

Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bipartisan bill that makes Wisconsin's hemp-growing program permanent, while bringing it into line with new federal regulations.

Evers signed the bill Tuesday. It is designed to help the state's popular hemp program continue to grow as it enters its second year.

The new law aligns Wisconsin's program with new requirements under the 2018 federal Farm Bill, while also allowing Wisconsin to retain control.

Hemp and marijuana are both forms of cannabis, but hemp lacks enough of active ingredient THC to get people high.

While the hemp program has bipartisan support, Evers and Democrats have not been successful in their push to legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize small amounts of pot. A bill to fully legalize recreational marijuana has also gone nowhere.