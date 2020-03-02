Evers signs bill supported by disability rights community

Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bill supported by disability rights advocates and parents that would establish more procedures for when schools restrain a student or place them in seclusion.

Evers also signed bills Monday designed to address student mental health concerns. One would create a new school-based mental health consultation pilot program in Outagamie County.

Another would require public schools, any University of Wisconsin institution or technical colleges that issue student IDs to include the number for suicide prevention hotlines on the cards.

Evers says the new laws were a step forward to ensuring students feel safe and supported.

