Evers signs order creating new redistricting commission

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating a nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative maps next year for the Legislature to consider, a move Republicans have rejected as a sham.

Evers was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Democratic lawmakers and other supporters of redistricting reform for the signing at his Capitol office on Monday.

Evers supports taking the power to redistrict away from the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans. But creating the commission does not take the constitutional duty to draw maps away from the Legislature.