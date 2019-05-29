Evers stops in Eau Claire, talks on K-12 funding

Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday to promote how his first state budget funds K -12 education.

Evers took his appeal to some of his youngest constituents. Evers visited Longfellow Elementary School to meet with students and teachers. The governor read the book "Duck! Rabbit!" to the students, which is about seeing the same problem from different perspectives. The message of the book was not lost on Evers.

The visit comes as the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted to increase school funding by much less than Evers calls for in his budget.

“It’s always about priorities. It’s not like there's this cookie jar, and we have "x" amount of money. This district in particular has gone to referendum after referendum after referendum. The state needs to do their job,” said Evers.

Evers says his disappointment extends to a disappointing raise in special education funding, which he says hasn't seen a funding increase in a decade.

