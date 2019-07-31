Advertisement

Gov. Evers targets nitrate contamination in Wisconsin water

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2019 at 11:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is pushing to toughen state rules to reduce nitrate contamination in ground and surface water as concerns grow about pollution across the state.

Evers announced Wednesday that he is directing the state Department of Natural Resources to establish nitrate performance standards for soil most likely to be contaminated.

Environmental group Clean Wisconsin praised the news, saying creating new rules for how nitrates are applied to farm fields is an important step for protecting rural drinking water across the state.

Evers is directing state agencies to start the process of creating a rule that will govern the level of nitrates that will be allowable. Studies have shown that agricultural sources such as manure and commercial fertilizer are the most common sources of nitrate pollution.

Most Read

Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers win
[FILE] Court logo for the WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships in 2021 at the La Crosse...
Pairings announced for WIAA high school boys basketball tournament
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
Snow totals for western Wisconsin 2/21/22 through 2/22/22
Winter weather likely to cause travel impacts in western Wisconsin

Latest News

22-year-old Jimmy Castillo was taken into custody Feb. 19, 2022 by the La Crosse County...
Kansas man arrested in Onalaska with estimated $250k worth of meth
Police: 1 killed, several injured in St. Paul shooting
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
State senator introduces bill with goal of reducing suicide rate