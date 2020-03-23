Evers to issue stay at home order on Tuesday

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced he plans to issue an order ceasing Tuesday all non-essential business in the state.

“[I]ssuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” Evers said in a tweet thread.

According to Evers, the decision comes after consultation with public health experts, business leaders, and local elected officials across Wisconsin.

“Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” he continued.

Evers said business leaders have told him it is imperitive to slow the spread of COVID-19 and shut down those non-essential businesses.

He also said people will need to limit their interactions, recommending they only have contact with the same individuals and not different small groups. They should also not schedule play dates or sleep overs, or dinner parties, etc.

