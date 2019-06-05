Evers says he'll veto 'Born Alive' bill

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature is poised to send four anti-abortion bills to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has vowed to veto the measures.

One so-called born alive bill would require doctors to care for babies that survive an abortion or face felony charges and up to life in prison.

The Assembly passed the bill and three others last month. They are up for final approval Wednesday in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 19-14 majority.

None will become law once Evers follows through on his veto promise.