Evidence at scene “suspicious” in case of deceased male in Spooner

SPOONER, Wis. (WEAU) – The Spooner Police Department dispatched to a residence in Spooner Tuesday around 11 a.m. where they found a 52-year-old male deceased.

Officials say the evidence at the scene was suspicious.

The case is still under investigation and there is no further information at the time.

 