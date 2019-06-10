Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. convicted of rape

Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. looks at attorney Marc Carlos during his rape trial, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Vista, Calif. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Mon 6:44 PM, Jun 10, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. has been convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman last year in San Diego County.

A jury returned the verdict Monday in San Diego Superior Court in Vista but was continuing to deliberate on two more counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.

He also was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

Winslow faces up to life in prison.

All five women testified at the trial.

Defense attorneys argued the women invented the allegations to prey on his wealth. Prosecutors say he felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

