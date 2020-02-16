Ex-Wisconsin receiver surrenders, charged in double-homicide

A former University of Wisconsin football player has surrendered to Chicago police in connection with the deaths of two people who were found with gunshot wounds on a road in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Police in Janesville say Marcus Randle El turned himself in Saturday afternoon and was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot early Monday afternoon.

They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Randle El is the brother of Antwaan Randle El, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2011 Super Bowl-winning team.