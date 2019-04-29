Ex-girlfriend charged with homicide in deadly Montello fire

A woman accused in a fire that killed a man in Marquette County has been charged with three felonies.

Court records said 42-year-old Frances Rittmann has been charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 43-year-old Daniel Gilmartin. Gilmartin died in a house fire on April 20. Rittmann has also been charged with two counts of arson. One for a fire a fire on April 20. The other for a fire set sometime earlier in April.

Criminal complaint states that a detective spoke with a friend of Gilmartin on April 20. He received two phone calls from Gilmartin. During these calls, Gilmartin told him that his ex-girlfriend, Frances Rittman, has been at his home and had attempted to start a couch on fire in his garage. He could tell Gilmartin was worried about Rittman. Gilmartin asked his friend to check up on him later.

The complaint said a 911 call was made just before 2:15 p.m. on April 20 reporting that there was a fire on Cass Street in Montello. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

The complaint said Rittman admitted to a detective that she started two separate fires at the home. The first one was sometime in the month of April. Rittman said she set the fire to a couch that was found in the detached garage behind the house. The second fire was on April 20. Rittman stated that she walked to and entered Gilmartin’s home and heard him snoring. She intended to cause a fire that would kill herself along with Gilmartin, but after she set the fire, she changed her mind about killing herself. She then left the home. She never returned to the home or attempted to get help. She walked to the Dollar General store in Montello. She was observed on security footage entering the store at 1:44 p.m. and didn’t leave the store until 2:20 p.m.

