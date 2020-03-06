Executive Director Linda John leaves Visit Eau Claire

Visit Eau Claire says Executive Director Linda John is leaving the company for a new business venture after 27 years at the company.

Her last day with Visit Eau Claire was February 15.

“It’s a new year and a new decade, and I envisioned this as the time I would set out on a new trek, knowing the tourism economy is healthier than it’s ever been in the history of the region,” said John. “Eau Claire tourism has been my unwavering passion for all these years. I hope that has shown in my work and in the results achieved".

Board Chair Kathy Wright says tourism is at an all-time high and there has been a 10-year growth of hotel room tax.

