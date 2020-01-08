Executive Director of Feed My People in Eau Claire to retire in spring

Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire announced Wednesday that the Executive Director, Emily Moore, will be retiring in the spring of 2020.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I was given to lead such a respected organization with an acutely meaningful mission”, said Moore. “It has been a privilege to work with exceptionally dedicated staff, volunteers, program partners and board members toward a common goal of ending hunger in west central Wisconsin.”

Moore was hired to lead Feed My People in 2004.

Feed My People says the Board of Directors has launched a search for the open position and they are committed to a smooth transition.

