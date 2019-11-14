Exhibit highlighting impactful children makes stop at Chippewa Valley Museum

A traveling museum exhibit from the National Endowment for the Humanities is making a stop in Eau Claire.

The exhibit called, “The Power of Children” will be on display at the Chippewa Valley Museum until January 4. The exhibit highlights the lives of three 20th century children who made positive impacts on history: Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White.

Anne Frank is remembered for her now famous diary that she kept while hiding in an annex with her family for two years during the Holocaust. Ruby Bridges was one of the first black children to integrate the school system in the south when she was six-years-old during the Civil Rights Movement. Ryan White contracted AIDS through his hemophilia medication when he was 13-years-old and became a spokesperson for the disease in the 1980s.

“I think the real message of this exhibit is hope and that even under extreme duress people find ways to do extraordinary things and to live in the moment,” says Olaf Lind, Communications Specialist for the museum. “The other thing is obviously the power of children. While they sometimes take on an extremely burdensome world they meet that challenge and exceed it and we can learn from that.”

Visitors to the exhibit can experience audio and visual storytelling as well as hands on activities.

Because of the heavy topics dealt with in the exhibit, it is recommended for kids 8 and older.

There will be an opening celebration for the new exhibit on Saturday November 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Museum. There will be discussions, theatrical performances/choral readings, mini art projects, and other hands-on activities.

