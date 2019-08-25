Exotic Pet Expo showcases unusual pets

The Exotic Pet Expo features all kinds of exotic animals, from small mammals and birds to reptiles and amphibians.

A unique pet expo was held in Eau Claire Sunday.

Over 100 vendors were there to help people learn about exotic pets and how to care for them in their homes. There were also educational seminars for those in attendance. Exotic Pet Expo Coordinator Emily Roberts says the exotic pet fair has grown more popular each time one is held.

“We have all sorts of exotic critters at today's event; wider varieties than we have ever seen before,” she said. “We started out as kind if a smaller show and have just continued to grow to where we have over 1,000 people coming through the doors.”

Roberts says they hold an exotic pet expo every quarter throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin and that today’s event is the biggest exotic pet expo in the area.

