Expanded plans for the Sonnentag Center presented to Eau Claire City Council

The City of Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire are partnering to develop the Sonnentag center, a nearly $100 million dollar event and recreation complex in Eau Claire. The two groups along with the developers and Visit Eau Claire are asking City Council to sign off on the plans for the project that would be built on land along Menomonie Street that’s been donated by the Sonnentag family.

The item was up for public discussion at the City Council Public Hearing session Monday night where a non-binding letter of intent was presented to expand the plans.

“The university will build a larger event center. The question is whether the community wants to contribute to build a slightly bigger one,” says City Manager Dale Peters.

These new plans allow the center to have a capacity of 5,100 people rather than the previously announced capacity of 41,000, costing an additional $6 to $7 million.

Some community members and UW-Eau Claire students spoke in favor of the project.

If approved, it would include a multi-purpose event center, recreation and fitness facility and replace the university's Zorn Arena.

The plans include five basketball courts and the center would be connected to a Mayo Health System medical and sports clinic facility.

The letter of intent shows the event center would host at least ten entertainment events and 15 tournaments per year.

It would also double as an emergency community shelter which Eau Claire currently lacks.

Peters says it will be large enough to attract national acts and create thousands of dollars in hotel revenue for the city, attracting about 50,000 more people to the city each year.

“This proposed project would allow us to create a decades long desire project than any of us could do alone,” says Mike Rindo, Assistant Chancellor at UW-Eau Claire.

Developers say the project would produce at least $25 million in taxable development.

The cost to expand the center will be funded by room tax funds and tax incremental financing (TIF). The city is considering contributing up to $1.5 million to make the center energy dependent.

The letter of intent will be up for signing at the January 28 City Council meeting. If all goes as planned, UW-Eau Claire hopes to break ground on the new facility in July.

