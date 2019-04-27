Experience Electric Vehicle Event comes to Chippewa Valley

The future is electric and on Saturday more than a dozen electric and hybrid vehicles were at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

The first ever, Experience Electric Vehicle Event brought in more than one hundred community members to learn about the electric vehicles. Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire energy co-operatives teamed up with the college to bring the latest technology and knowledge to the general public. Participants could take part in a show and tell as well as a ride and drive option.

"There is a need for people to want to learn more about electric vehicles and plug in hybrids because they are becoming very popular,” said Adam Wehling, the Dean of Agriculture Energy at CVTC. “A lot of the automotive dealerships are shifting to more electric vehicles over the next 5 years and pretty soon there is going to be some vehicle lineups that are going to be all electric or all plug in hybrids so it's coming very quickly."

The event had breakout sessions where you could learn about everything from plugging in your electric car to the future of electric lawn and garden equipment.

