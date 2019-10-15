Explosive device blows up at school playground in Mont.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said nobody was injured when the explosive detonated at the Rossiter Elementary school playground Tuesday morning. (Source: Gray News)
Updated: Tue 11:23 AM, Oct 15, 2019

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say an improvised explosive device blew up in an elementary school playground in Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told The Associated Press that nobody was injured when the explosive detonated at the Rossiter Elementary school playground Tuesday morning.

Dutton says no threat was made against the school prior to the explosion and authorities are investigating. It was not immediately clear if the explosion damaged any property.

Students are being evacuated from the school after authorities made sure the path was clear of other devices.

All schools in Helena and East Helena are locked down and are being searched by officers.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Montana Highway Patrol are assisting sheriff’s and Helena police officials in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus