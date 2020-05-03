Extreme Fire Danger For Sunday, May 3

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for today, Sunday, May 3 for the following central Wisconsin counties: Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Waushara, Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Green Lake.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires. As a result, the DNR is moving to Extreme fire danger in those counties.

Much of the state continues to be Very High to Extreme fire danger. Southern adjacent counties to the Red Flag area have similar conditions, but vegetation green-up is progressing. The DNR anticipates continued dry, elevated fire conditions heading into Monday, with chances of rain forecasted for Tuesday.

Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits remains. We are also asking the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.

The DNR responded to nearly fifty wildfires in the last week. Fire control officials will be on high alert across the entire state, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response. The DNR has four contract tanker planes and access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters with bucket capability.