Eye contacts deemed safe to wear during COVID-19 with good hand hygiene

A local optometrist says that it is safe to wear contact lenses during the COVID-19 pandemic as long as good hand hygiene is being practiced.

Make sure to was your hands for at least 20 seconds before putting any lenses in.

While it's not known if the virus can live on the lens, it is advised to clean and replace lenses as instructed by eye care professionals.

For those only just learning how to wear contacts, optometrists recommend sticking with glasses for the time being.

"There are some studies that show that people that wear eye glasses don't touch their face as often as people who wear contact lenses," said Dr. Misty Watters, a Mayo optometrist. "If you're learning to put contacts in, your touching your face and your eyes even more so than you would otherwise. So at this time, I would opt for wearing glasses until all of this is over or you get a little more comfortable with putting them in and out."

The Optometrist also recommends wearing glasses instead of contacts any time you're feeling cold or flu-like symptoms.