Ezra McCandless found guilty of 1st degree intentional homicide

Updated: Fri 8:43 PM, Nov 01, 2019

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- Ezra McCandless found guilty of 1st degree intentional homicide.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 7, 2020.

 