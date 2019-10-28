Ezra McCandless takes the stand

McCandless is charged in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex Woodworth of Eau Claire. She and her attorneys are claiming self-defense.

“I'm afraid. I'm afraid he is going to kill me,” she said.

McCandless gave her testimony as to what happened in the weeks leading up to the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex Woodworth. During her testimony, McCandless was asked about her past relationships with Woodworth and Jason Mengel. McCandless began a relationship with this Mengel, who was 15 years older than her. While in this relationship, McCandless became pregnant. She says terminated the pregnancy in early October.

"It was October 6,” McCandless said. “It was my birthday."

Shortly after this, she began a friendship with Woodworth, which then turned sexual. The defense continued their direct examination, asking about McCandless and Woodworth’s sexual history, journal discussions and their relationship.

“As we were intimate, he would tell me and as he would call me his lamb. He would use it in the Holy sacrificial way."

According to McCandless, Woodworth was dealing with internal pain and misery. On March 22nd, 2017, McCandless says she was running errands in Eau Claire and met Woodworth to talk about their relationship. The car they were in got stuck on a muddy road in Spring Brook. It was then that McCandless allegedly stabbed and killed Woodworth after the defense says he tried to assault her.

"He began to describe me in the third person and said how much he deserved this,” she said.

McCandless says Woodworth kissed her and began cutting through her clothes. She says she didn't know how to react. According to McCandless, she feared Woodworth was going to kill her.

“I'm afraid he is going to kill me then kill himself so he wouldn't be alone.”

She says she kneed Woodworth in the groin, causing him to drop the knife. After that, she says she had to defend herself.

“What I started doing is defending myself by stabbing anywhere and everywhere,” she said.

McCandless says she kept stabbing Woodworth, because he would not stop coming after her.

“He wouldn't let me go. I was terrified,” she said.

The trial for McCandless continues through this week.

