Ezra McCandless to be sentenced in Dunn County court

Ezra McCandless' sentencing started Friday morning.

McCandless was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide in November during her jury trial, which carries the potential for a life sentence.

McCandless was charged and convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex Woodworth of Eau Claire.

According to McCandless, Woodworth was dealing with internal pain and misery.

On March 22nd, 2017, McCandless says she was running errands in Eau Claire and met Woodworth to talk about their relationship. The car they were in got stuck on a muddy road in Spring Brook. It was then that McCandless allegedly stabbed and killed Woodworth after the defense says he tried to assault her.