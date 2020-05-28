Fatal crash in Rusk County

On Tuesday, May 26th the Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on CTH I near Mae West Rd, north of the Village of Tony.

When Deputies arrived, they located a vehicle parked south of the scene and a UTV in the Southbound lane facing north.

Two injured subjects were located in a ditch near the UTV.

The injured were identified as 47 year-old Wayne Zillmer and 38 year-old Shanae Zillmer both of Tony, WI and were both transported to are hospitals with life threatening conditions. Shanae Zillmer passed away a couple days after the crash.

The 16 year-old driver of the other vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.