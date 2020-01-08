FBI asks Apple to help unlock iPhones owned by Pensacola naval base shooter

The FBI wants Apple to help it unlock a pair of iPhones, presumably owned by the Pensacola naval base gunman.

Three American sailors were killed last month when Mohammed Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force officer, opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Alshamrani left one phone in his car and was carrying a second phone when he opened fire.

In a letter Monday, federal investigators asked Apple for help bypassing the passcodes on two iPhones, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

The company said they’ve been working with the government.

"We have the greatest respect for law enforcement and have always worked cooperatively to help in their investigations,” Apple said in a statement.

“When the FBI requested information from us relating to this case a month ago, we gave them all of the data in our possession and we will continue to support them with the data we have available.”

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

The showdown between the FBI and Apple recalls a similar fight after investigators were unable to access the iPhone of one of the shooters who killed over a dozen people at a holiday party in San Bernardino, California, in 2015.

In that case, the Justice Department sued Apple, though investigators were later able to unlock the iPhone without Apple's help, and prosecutors withdrew the suit.

So-called warrant-proof encryption has since become a big policy issue for law enforcement officials, and Attorney General William Barr has pressured tech companies to cooperate with investigations.

